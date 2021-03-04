Love Island’s Amber Davies lands her debut TV acting gig

Amber Davies has landed her debut TV acting gig.

The Love Island star will star in the third season of CBBC show Almost Never, alongside JLS star Aston Merrygold and former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 24-year-old said: “I am over the moon to be joining the cast of @almostnevershow for their THIRD SEASON!! ✨”

“Feel so incredibly lucky to be doing my first TV Role with such a kind and wonderful cast & company! 🎬🎬🎬🎬” she added.

Amber’s close friend and fellow Love Islander Olivia Attwood commented: “YES!!! So so so proud ❤️❤️❤️❤️ hard work pays off 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼”.

Almost Never follows “the ups and downs of boy band The Wonderland as they try to make it, while juggling friends, family, school and relationships.”

Amber recently starred in the West End musical 9 to 5, and was recently announced as the lead role in Bring it On – The Musical.