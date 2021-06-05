Love Island’s Alexandra Cane under fire over her comments about the Covid vaccine

The reality star is refusing to get vaccine

Alexandra Cane has come under fire for her comments about the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 29-year-old is refusing to get the jab, which she has branded “experimental” on social media.

On her Instagram Story, the Love Island star said: “Had some questions regarding the injection so thought I’d share my perspective…”

“I personally will not be getting it as it is still very much in the experimental stages & I have no idea of the after effects,” she claimed.

“I am a sovereign being who has the basic human right of deciding what I believe is best for my body. (As are you).”

“I choose not to inject something that I have not much information of, nor do I wish to follow suit just because others are.”

“Follow your intuition. Do what’s right for you. & Be mindful that the mass media is just one narrative.”

After facing backlash online, Alexandra defended her decision in a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“I’m entitled to my own opinion, as are you,” she wrote. “People calling me brave because most are living in fear… let me say this… Do what works for you.”

“I’m just reminding you that you have a CHOICE and don’t deserve to be bullied into getting something that doesn’t resonate for you.”

“Don’t let people make you feel guilty about choosing YOU. It is not selfish. We need to hold ourselves accountable for our own life choices. That may upset some, it may empower others… either way… I won’t be silenced.”

The reality star added: “I’m not responsible for your choices. YOU ARE. I’m just reminding you that you have one should you wish to use it.”

“I am a woman. WOMB-an. My womb is my life force. My womb creates new life.”

“There is no data available to show me what potential effects it could have on fertility so I will choose not to take something on which I have little information on.”

“I do not judge either way. I will not let this cause divide. Love unites us all. We are one.”

The reality star then shared a quote on her Instagram feed, which said: “Remember who you were before society told you who to be.”

In the comment section, Instagram users slammed Alexandra over her comments about the vaccine.

One person commented: “Ah I love seeing uneducated/unqualified people with large followings negatively influence with their idiocy.”

Another angry follower, who lost three relatives to Covid-19, wrote: “I will never force someone to take a vaccine, but this post is not it.”

“It’s not the system that failed my loved ones, it’s the people that did not keep their distances, and those who mocked the guidelines that were meant to protect vulnerable people. I can’t support you anymore, and that saddens me.”

