Love Island’s Alexandra Cane sparks concern with tearful video – as she opens up about grief

The 29-year-old appeared visibly emotional in the clip shared on social media

Alexandra Cane has sparked concern, after sharing a tearful video to Instagram.

The Love Island star uploaded a clip in which she appeared visibly emotional, which she addressed to “anyone suffering with grief”.

While the 29-year-old did not disclose what she was grieving, she encouraged her followers to take the time to heal.

She wrote: “Grief hits us at many different times in our lives. I want you to remember that it is not a sign of weakness, it is NECESSARY. 🖤”

The reality star added: Cry, shake, scream, fall to the floor, whatever you need to do. Just feel it.”

“Acknowledge it. Welcome it. Embrace it. Hold it…Let it go.💫❤️🙏🏼 Take as much time as you need to heal.”

Taking to the comment section, Alexandra explained: “I’m just grieving something which is personal to me and doesn’t need to be aired publicly.

“Those who need to know, know. 💖 just wanted to offer some light to others who might be a difficult time too.”

Fans flooded the comments of the reality star’s post with messages of support, with one writing: “Sending love…. Grief is the most painful emotion on Earth ❤️❤️❤️”

A second user commented: “Beautiful words, absolutely on point angel. I hope your ok I’m sending big energy and love be open to receive it ❤️ xx”

The news comes after Alexandra revealed her mother was in intensive care, and that she “almost lost” both of her parents.

Speaking to the MailOnline last month, she shared: “My mum is in intensive care right now. I have driven to see her to stand outside the window but I haven’t been able to hug her or anything.”