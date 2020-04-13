The Love Island star has shared her concerns with the police

Love Island’s Alexandra Cane reveals she is being terrorised by a stalker

Love Island’s Alexandra Cane revealed to her followers that she has an obsessive stalker.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to ask her fans for advice before eventually reporting the stalker to the police.

Posting to her stories, she wrote: “I have a stalker & I don’t know what to do about it…will the police do anything? Are they the best people to contact?”

The Happy Body Plan founder then updated her fans: “Stalker has been reported to the police. Gr8.”

Following her revelations, the 28-year-old suffered online trolling.

Alexandra shared a screenshot of a number of messages from one of her fans mocking her.

The UK star wrote: “I actually don’t understand how people think this is ok??”

“I’ve had public, verbal abuse in the past on MULTIPLE occasions … now I’m being stalked. It’s a disgrace.”

