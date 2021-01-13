Love Island’s Alexandra Cane insists she’s not pregnant in candid post

The 29-year-old shared an honest photo of her bloated stomach

Alexandra Cane has insisted that she’s not pregnant in a candid post.

The Love Island star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snap of her bloated stomach, assuring her 1.4 million followers that she was not expecting her first child.

The 29-year-old explained that the bloating was a result of stress and anxiety, just days after she sparked concern by sharing a tearful video.

The reality star wrote: “Hi from me & my stressed lil tum tum.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Cane (@alexandralouise__)

I promise to love, honour, respect & nourish you in the best way that I can through this time. I understand that it is going through an inflammatory response due to stress, anxiety & worry, but whatever you need, I will provide.

“Plus I think you look kinda cute even if you are painful as hell 😄🤰🏻 & no I’m not expecting a bubba 😄🤱🏻,” she insisted.

Alexandra added: “Whatever your body needs to get through these weird times, just honour it. Show it compassion. Give it alllll the love it deserves. 😊”.

Earlier this week, the former makeup artist uploaded a clip in which she appeared visibly emotional, which she addressed to “anyone suffering with grief”.

While the model did not disclose what she was grieving, she encouraged her followers to take the time to heal.

She wrote: “Grief hits us at many different times in our lives. I want you to remember that it is not a sign of weakness, it is NECESSARY. 🖤”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Cane (@alexandralouise__)

“Cry, shake, scream, fall to the floor, whatever you need to do. Just feel it.”

“Acknowledge it. Welcome it. Embrace it. Hold it…Let it go.💫❤️🙏🏼 Take as much time as you need to heal.”

Taking to the comment section, Alexandra explained: “I’m just grieving something which is personal to me and doesn’t need to be aired publicly.

“Those who need to know, know. 💖 just wanted to offer some light to others who might be a difficult time too.”