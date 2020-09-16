Love Island’s Alex and Olivia Bowen share stunning wedding snaps as they celebrate anniversary

The couple tied the knot two years after meeting in the Love Island villa

Love Island’s Alex and Olivia Bowen share stunning wedding snaps as they...

Alex and Olivia Bowen have shared stunning wedding snaps as they celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary.

The couple met on the 2016 series of Love Island, where they came in second place.

The following year, Alex proposed to Olivia – with their beautiful wedding ceremony taking place in 2018 and playing out in front of the cameras in TLC’s Olivia And Alex Said Yes.

Marking their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Alex shared snaps on Instagram of the “best day of his life”.

“Happy 2 year anniversary to my beautiful wife. @oliviadbowen,” he wrote, “Things have never changed since the first day we met.

“This was the best day of my life easily I was going to write something long and in-depth but all I need to say is I love you and I will still make you that cuppa tea every morning for the rest of my life I promised on that first date! ❤️”

Sharing a black and white photo of his wife, he wrote: “I had to upload this too ❤️ WOW @oliviadbowen.”

Sharing a video of their breathtaking Essex wedding, Olivia wrote: “Happy 2 year Anniversary Baby @ab_bowen ❤️

“My husband, my best friend, my rock, my gorgeous man, my most annoying human, my everything. Forever the luckiest person to have you by my side.

“Being married to you is like finally finding the part of my soul that I was missing. You’ve got me through so much, I love you unconditionally. What I cannot get through, is this video without crying my freaking eyes out. The most perfect day in the world.”

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei commented: “Happy anniversary my absolute faves!!!! Was so blessed to witness this !!! You guys are the dream 🔥❤️”

While Love Island star Francesca Allen wrote: “The bestest 🤩😍🤩😍🤩 happy anniversary ❤️”

