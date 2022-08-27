Love Island’s AJ Bunker splits from boyfriend after he ‘lied about his identity’

Love Island’s AJ Bunker has split from her boyfriend after he reportedly lied about his identity.

Speaking to The Sun, the reality star claimed he also “stole thousands” from her.

The 28-year-old admitted that although she’s been unlucky in love and failing to find a connection on Love Island, she thought her most recent romance seemed like “the dream”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ Bunker (@andreajanebunker)

AJ, who dated her boyfriend for three months, claimed that he’d admitted to lying about owning his house, having a car, a dog, his profession and “lied her into bed”.

AJ began: “We met at an event and he told me he was a model and had a football coaching company.”

“I was actually chatting to someone before this but called things off because I was getting to know this guy. He seemed like an absolute dream. He told me he had a car, a dog, a lovely neighbour down the road who he’d go and visit, and he said he had his own place.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ Bunker (@andreajanebunker)

AJ continued: “He told me he wrote songs for Sony too and he seemed like the perfect guy and it was too good to be true.”

She admitted “something didn’t feel right”, before alleging: “I put his address [into Google Maps] to find out where he lived and the YMCA came up. I then went to look for his business and put it in Companies House, nothing came up.”

“He said he’d written a particular song for One Republic and again nothing came up. It was traumatising.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ Bunker (@andreajanebunker)

AJ alleged: “He told me he’d lied because he didn’t think I’d give him the time of the day if he’d told me the truth.”

“He said he’d fallen in love with me, but he said he’d lied about having a dog and only said it because I’d told him I loved animals. He admitted he didn’t have a car and didn’t even have a license.”

“By this point, I was traumatised and called it a day. I trusted him at first because why would I ever have questioned it. I trusted him. He would go with me to events and got introduced to all the people in my industry, like producers, influencers and celebrities.”

The former Love Island star added that he “stole thousands” from her and her agent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ Bunker (@andreajanebunker)

AJ alleged that one day she received a call from a friend telling her to search a name on the internet, which she did – only to discover her boyfriend was a gay porn star. “It was extreme porn,” she claimed. “It was all with men and I could see as clear as day that it was him.” “I was absolutely mortified and I didn’t think it could get any worse and then I discovered that. He’d even asked one of my gay friends to send him [explicit] photos.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ Bunker (@andreajanebunker) AJ claimed he had also left a girls’ thong in her house, which she discovered while moving his things out of her home. “My friends sent me a picture of an ugly thong rolled up in a ball and put into his hoodie. I couldn’t believe he’d been bringing underwear to my house and leaving it there.” The reality star said she’s been left “terrified” by the situation and said he’d “used her” to elevate himself into the public eye. The former Love Island star compared him to the infamous Tinder Swindler, and said: “I want people to be aware and know that sometimes people aren’t always who they say they are.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ Bunker (@andreajanebunker)