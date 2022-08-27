Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Love Island’s AJ Bunker splits from boyfriend after he ‘lied about his identity’

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Love Island’s AJ Bunker has split from her boyfriend after he reportedly lied about his identity.

Speaking to The Sun, the reality star claimed he also “stole thousands” from her.

The 28-year-old admitted that although she’s been unlucky in love and failing to find a connection on Love Island, she thought her most recent romance seemed like “the dream”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AJ Bunker (@andreajanebunker)

AJ, who dated her boyfriend for three months, claimed that he’d admitted to lying about owning his house, having a car, a dog, his profession and “lied her into bed”.

AJ began: “We met at an event and he told me he was a model and had a football coaching company.”

“I was actually chatting to someone before this but called things off because I was getting to know this guy. He seemed like an absolute dream. He told me he had a car, a dog, a lovely neighbour down the road who he’d go and visit, and he said he had his own place.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AJ Bunker (@andreajanebunker)

AJ continued: “He told me he wrote songs for Sony too and he seemed like the perfect guy and it was too good to be true.”

She admitted “something didn’t feel right”, before alleging: “I put his address [into Google Maps] to find out where he lived and the YMCA came up. I then went to look for his business and put it in Companies House, nothing came up.”

“He said he’d written a particular song for One Republic and again nothing came up. It was traumatising.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AJ Bunker (@andreajanebunker)

AJ alleged: “He told me he’d lied because he didn’t think I’d give him the time of the day if he’d told me the truth.”

“He said he’d fallen in love with me, but he said he’d lied about having a dog and only said it because I’d told him I loved animals. He admitted he didn’t have a car and didn’t even have a license.”

“By this point, I was traumatised and called it a day. I trusted him at first because why would I ever have questioned it. I trusted him. He would go with me to events and got introduced to all the people in my industry, like producers, influencers and celebrities.”

The former Love Island star added that he “stole thousands” from her and her agent.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AJ Bunker (@andreajanebunker)

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us