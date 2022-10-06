Love Island’s Adam Collard shares snaps from Bali trip as Paige Thorne drops MASSIVE hint they’ve split

Love Island’s Adam Collard has shared snaps from his trip to Bali after his girlfriend Paige Thorne dropped a massive hint that they’ve split.

Last month, a report claimed the couple were “on a break” after a video of Adam cosying up to another girl after a night out went viral.

The girl in the video has since come forward to explain that the incident was “innocent;” however, it appears that Paige doesn’t agree as she deleted all traces of her beau from her Instagram.

Paige’s deletion of all the photos of Adam from her Instagram comes just days after the Newcastle native jetted off to Bali solo.

The personal trainer still has photos of himself and Paige on his Instagram; however, his recent grid additions are photos of himself on his solo travels.

Paige has failed to like any of his photos, and has since been spotted cosying up to to her fellow Love Island star Billy Brown.

Adam’s rep issued a statement on his behalf last week, addressing the allegations against him which arose from the viral video.

The rep told The Sun: “Adam headed to McDonald’s after a night out with friends.”

“His friends were alongside him when a group of girls asked for photos and Adam being his friendly self was open to posing and chatting to the girls, alongside other fans who wanted to chat in the same video.”

“Adam understands how this video looks but wants to state that he left the restaurant with his friends and a box of 60 nuggets (with nothing or no one else) with the intention of getting home safely. Adam and Paige are currently dating and Adam only has eyes for her.”

The girl in the video, Annie, 18, came forward earlier this month to address the situation.

She told The Mirror: “He ended up putting his arm around me as we chatted but there was nothing happening in the chat, it was so innocent, there was literally nothing wrong.”

“It wasn’t like he had flirted and I was egging him on and he was flirting back, it was nothing like that, how people have described.”

Annie’s revelation comes after reports that Adam and Paige are “on a break”.

Paige and Adam struck up a romance on Love Island 2022 after the 26-year-old re-entered the villa as a bombshell in a shock twist.

The personal trainer, who originally appeared on the show in 2018, set his sights on the Welsh paramedic the minute he joined the show – but she had been coupled up with Jacques O’Neill at the time.

However, Jacques then made the shock decision to leave the villa, as he confessed to his fellow Islanders that he wasn’t “being himself” and was “struggling”.

In an emotional scene, the 23-year-old told Paige he was going to wait for her on the outside, and urged her to enjoy the rest of her time on the show.

However, Paige went on to pursue a romance with Adam.

The pair made it through to the semi-final, and were dumped from the villa in fifth place, narrowly missing out on the final by one day.

The Love Island 2022 finalists were Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew.

Goss.ie have contacted Paige’s rep for comment.