Love Island’s Adam Collard attacked while enjoying night out with girlfriend Paige Thorne

Love Island’s Adam Collard was attacked while on a night out with his girlfriend Paige Thorne.

The couple had been enjoying a night out at the Market Shaker bar in Newcastle on Tuesday night when the incident occured.

In a video obtained by MailOnline, the personal trainer is seen pushing a group of men away while protecting his Welsh girlfriend and holding his friend Micky Seers back from the brawl.

The video shows Adam and Paige enjoying their night while dancing to Empire State of Mind by Alicia Keys.

However, the night quickly turned sour as people began swarming around them.

The clip sees Adam being grabbed at, and trying to push away the men who aggressively ripped his black top.

Meanwhile, Paige appears emotional as she seeks comfort from her beau after the incident.

An onlooker told The Sun: “It happened shortly after midnight. Adam and Paige were just on a night, it wasn’t an official appearance or anything.”

“Everyone was trying to crowd him and I think they were trying to crowd Paige and Adam wasn’t happy at all which was understandable.”

“Then people started to rip his top off and it all kicked off. It’s no surprise he wanted to defend himself and was obviously looking out for Paige as well.”

A spokesperson for Adam said of the incident: “Adam was trying to enjoy a quiet night in his hometown with friends when a large group of men began aggressively harassing them.”

“Despite several attempts to diffuse the situation, the men continued to become more aggressive and started physically attacking Adam.”

“Understandably, Adam and his friends were extremely shaken up by the situation and felt it was best to leave and were safely escorted by the security team outside. No further action has been taken.”