Love Island’s Adam Collard addresses speculation he’s already ended his romance with Paige Thorne

Love Island star Adam Collard has addressed speculation he’s already ended his romance with Paige Thorne.

The couple were dumped from the villa on Sunday following a public vote, just one day before Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were crowned the winners of the 2022 series.

Since jetting back to the UK, the pair haven’t been seen together as Adam returned to his native Newcastle, and Paige reunited with her family in Swansea.

This lead fans to believe they had already called it quits, but Adam has confirmed they’re still an item.

After the 26-year old posted a topless photo of himself on Wednesday night, a fan commented: “Are you and Paige still together?”

The personal trainer replied: “I bloody hope so since I’m seeing her tomorrow. Course we are, I can’t wait just family comes first x.”

Paige and Adam struck up a romance on Love Island after the 26-year-old entered the villa as a bombshell in a shock twist.

The personal trainer, who originally appeared on the show in 2018, set his sights on Paige the minute he joined the show – but the paramedic was coupled up with Jacques O’Neill at the time.

However, Jacques then made the shock decision to leave the villa, as he confessed to his fellow Islanders that he wasn’t “being himself” and was “struggling”.

In an emotional scene, the 23-year-old told Paige he was going to wait for her on the outside, and urged her to enjoy the rest of her time on the show.

However, Paige went on to pursue a romance with Adam, and the pair made it through to the semi-final of the show, before being dumped from the villa on Sunday night.

It’s understood Paige hasn’t spoken to her former flame Jacques since she returned to the UK, but the pair are set to come face-to-face at the Love Island reunion this weekend.