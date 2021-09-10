Love Island’s Abigail Rawlings reunites with her ex just weeks after leaving the villa

The tattoo artist failed to find love on the show

Love Island’s Abigail Rawlings reunites with her ex just weeks after leaving...

Abigail Rawlings has revealed she’s reunited with her ex-boyfriend, just weeks after leaving the Love Island villa.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a brief romance with Toby Aromolaran on the show, but was left heartbroken when he returned from Casa Amor with Mary Bedford.

After being left single, the tattooed beauty was subsequently dumped from the Island alongside her pal Dale Mehmet.

Weeks after leaving the Love Island villa, Abi has confirmed she’s back with her ex.

Speaking to Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on FUBAR Radio, the reality star admitted she’s currently dating a former flame.

Abi confessed: “He was actually the first person I messaged once I got my phone back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋𝔄𝔟𝔦𝔤𝔞𝔦𝔩 𝔏𝔬𝔲𝔦𝔰𝔢🦋 (@abigaillouiserawlings)

The brunette said she thought about her ex during her time on the show, and gushed: “I didn’t find love in the villa but it’s fine, it was waiting back home for me.”

“I’m really happy,” she added.

Abigail isn’t the only Love Island star from this year’s series to reunite with their ex after leaving the villa.

Shannon Singh, who was dumped from the Island after just 48 hours, recently rekindled her romance with DJ Ben Sterling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shannonsinghhh

Speaking to the MailOnline last month, the former glamour model said: “Ben and I bumped into each other a few weeks ago at a festival and we have decided to see where things go.”

“Nothing is official but we are really enjoying each other’s company right now and not putting any pressure on things.”

The couple first started dating in 2020, before they called it quits in March – just months before Shannon headed into the Love Island villa.