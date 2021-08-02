Love Island’s Aaron slams Jake for ‘encouraging’ Liam’s behaviour in Casa Amor

Jake pushed Liam to get to know other girls in the other villa

Love Island’s Aaron Francis has slammed Jake Cornish for ‘encouraging’ Liam Reardon’s behaviour in Casa Amor.

The 21-year-old left his partner Millie Court heartbroken over the weekend, when she found out that he kissed and shared a bed with Lillie Haynes in the other villa.

After the scenes aired, fans pointed out how Jake pushed Liam to get to know other girls in Casa Amor, and suggested he was trying to make himself look better.

During an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine today, Aaron seemed to agree with viewers criticism of Jake, as he discussed the fall out of Casa Amor.

When asked about Liam hooking up with Lillie, Aaron said: “He was encouraged. He’s young. He fell off track.”

“Jake encouraged him. And the other boys. They think we won’t find out but it’s on TV!”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.