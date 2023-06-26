Love Island: Zachariah makes his move on Kady just DAYS after Molly was dumped from the villa

Zachariah will make his move on Kady on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The basketball player was previously coupled up with Molly, but she was dumped from the villa on Friday night after Kady stole Zach from her.

While Molly has revealed she will wait for Zach on the outside, it looks like he is already moving on.

Chatting in the swimming pool, Zach confides in Mitchel about his feelings for Kady, telling him: “I definitely need to secure a cheeky kiss.”

Mitchel says: “When the moment arises you’ll know if it’s right or wrong to do. I think tonight go for a chat and go, ‘ah, it’s a bit loud here’, let’s go upstairs to the terrace.”

Later that evening with the couple sitting on the terrace, Zach tells Kady: “I’m definitely glad you picked me as well…I’d almost say I’ve got some nerves which is nice…it’s a weird feeling for me to be honest. I’ve not had nerves in a very, very, very long time.”

Will Zach pluck up the courage to secure his cheeky kiss?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.