Love Island winter series officially CANCELLED – as the show is postponed until summer 2021

The summer 2020 series was cancelled last month due to the Coronavirus pandemic

The Love Island winter series has officially been cancelled, with the show returning to screens in summer 2021.

Last month, ITV bosses decided that they would not film the summer 2020 series due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Producers are now keen on showing an extended version of the 2021 season a year from now.

“Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021,” ITV announced in a statement to MailOnline.

The winter season, which was shot for the first time in South Africa earlier this year, was hosted by Irish presenter Laura Whitmore.

“ITV want Love Island to be a huge success so have decided to put all their energy into making next summer’s series a bumper run, and not trying to force a Winter version given the uncertainty in the television industry still at this point,” a source told The Sun.

“January 2021 seems a long way off but the process would be starting imminently and with certain restrictions still in place they don’t want to approach anything half-baked.”

The news comes after a PR expert revealed back in April that the stars of the inaugural winter series lost £500,000 in “missed opportunities.”

Following the end of January’s show, contestants such as Paige Turley, Finn Tapp, Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman were hoping to follow the success of previous Islanders.

However, due to the global pandemic, the reality stars have missed out on key moneymaking chances.

