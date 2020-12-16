Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp reveal they’re taking HUGE step in their relationship

The couple won the winter version of Love Island earlier this year

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have revealed their plans to purchase their first home together.

The couple won the winter version of Love Island back in February, and they’ve been practically inseparable ever since.

Back in June, Finn shared his plans to propose to the Scottish beauty, but the Love Island stars aren’t ready to walk down the aisle just yet.

Speaking to The Sun, Paige said: “We were hoping that next year we will buy a house, the likelihood is somewhere in the Manchester area, so we’re looking forward to that first.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Turley (@paige_turley)

“First and foremost is to buy a house together and to go on holidays and see a bit of the world.”

“It’s been amazing moving in together, we settled in so well in Manchester. He’s good at cooking, so I’ve not got any complaints.”

“As soon as our relationship began we were living together, people tend to find it’s a shock when they move in together because they never really had it but we’re just going from strength to strength.”

Back in June, Finn told OK! magazine that he wanted to propose to Paige “soon”.

The former footballer said: “I’m not going to wait – I want to propose soon! I don’t want to say a timescale as it’s going to be a surprise.”

“I’ve told my family it’s something I want to do. Now all I have to do is ask for Paige’s dad’s blessing! I’ve got a few ideas about how I’d propose.”

Finn also revealed that they want to have a baby before getting married.

“We’ve spoken about the order we’d like to do things,” he explained. “We’d like to get engaged, have a long engagement and in that time have a baby.”

“I want a baby at my wedding and for them to be in the photos. We could put him in a suit.”