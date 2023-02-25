Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide spark engagement rumours with loved-up snaps

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have sparked engagement rumours once again.

The fan-favourite couple are currently soaking up the sun on a romantic trip in the Maldives.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the couple shared a series of romantic snaps with a stunning sunset backdrop.

Alongside the sweet photos, Davide penned: “They told me that to make her fall in love; I had to make her laugh.”

“But every time she laughs, I’m the one who falls in love 🌅❤️.”

The snaps were so picturesque and romantic that fans rushed to the comments section to question whether Davide had popped the question to his love.

One Instagram user penned: “I was ready for the 💍 picture at the end 👀,” while another said: “Why did I think this was a proposal post? – before I read the caption and actually looked at the pictures properly.”

After winning Love Island last year, Ekin-Su and Davide’s relationship has gone from strength to strength.

The fan-favourite couple recently moved in together and in December, Davide surprised his girlfriend with a promise ring.

The reality stars also landed their own ITV travel series called Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings – which was a huge hit with fans.