Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide announce exciting TV project

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have announced an exciting TV project.

The Turkish actress and her Italian beau won the hit dating show by a landslide with an overwhelming 63.69% of the public vote.

Now, fans may not have to wait long for them to make their highly anticipated return to our TV screens.

Speaking on Channel 4’s ‘The Big Breakfast’, Ekin-Su and Davide unveiled an upcoming project with ITV2, which will see them to travel to their native Turkey and Italy to meet each other’s family and explore each other’s heritage.

Announcing the news, Davide told ‘The Big Breakfast’ show, “We are going to road trip to Italy and Turkey.”

“So one week in Italy, one week in Turkey and we’re going to be on ITV2 so it’s going to be like our own programme.”

Ekin-Su added that their fans will get to watch them cook for each other, as well as their hallmark bickering.