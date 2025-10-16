Love Island winner Toni Laites shares emotional update after admitting she’s now ‘homeless’

Toni Laites has shared an emotional update on her living situation, after recently admitting that she is “now homeless” in the UK.

The American star shot to fame earlier this year, when she starred in – and later won – this summer’s series of Love Island with her partner, Cach Mercer.

Earlier this week, Toni informed her fans that she has been struggling to find a permanent place to live in the UK, because of untrustworthy landlords.

The TV star has now taken to social media to share a candid insight into her living situation, as she adjusts to life after the Love Island villa.

In an emotional video message on TikTok, the 25-year-old began by stating that she wanted to tell her fans “the truth about the last couple of months”.

“I never thought that going to work as a waitress in Vegas on a random Monday afternoon would end up putting me on one of the UK’s biggest reality TV shows, let alone winning as the first American. I’m so grateful that you guys have put me in that position that I’m in, but it hasn’t been easy,” she confessed.

“I have been sleeping on couches. I think this is my seventh Airbnb / hotel at this point. Living out of suitcases is hard and I haven’t had a visa, so I haven’t been able to work or go live or produce the content that you guys want to see every day, but I’m trying. I can’t thank you all enough for loving and supporting me every step of the way,” Toni praised.

“I’m trying to get back to that same loveable character that you guys fell in love with on your screens for eight weeks, and I just haven’t been that person. So, please be patient with me. I take so much pride in the way that I’m perceived,” she explained.

“I love meeting all of you as I walk down the street and you scream my name out of your car windows. It’s just all so surreal to me. Waitresses don’t usually get to walk down red carpets and be in rooms full of celebrities that they’ve only read about online,” she detailed.

Toni concluded her message by reflecting on her rapid rise to fame, after becoming the first American to win Love Island in the UK.

“I came into the show with 3,000 Instagram followers, and now TikTok, so for now almost a million of you to be following me at this point, it’s crazy. I’m doing everything I can, please bear with me. It’s hard out here. I love you guys so much,” Toni added.