Love Island winner Toni Laites confesses she’s ‘now homeless’ two months after winning prize fund

Love Island winner Toni Laites has confessed she’s “now homeless” two months after winning the prize fund.

The 24-year-old American who moved to the UK said she is currently forced to stay in Airbnbs because of untrustworthy landlords and has labelled herself homeless as a result.

Taking to her Instagram, she told her followers: “You guys keep asking me ‘why don’t you just get an apartment?, why don’t you just get an apartment? Why are you staying in Airbnb’s? Isn’t that expensive?'”

She continued: “And I went to go see an apartment today and the landlord didn’t show up and there’s someone inside from Booking.com so… the homelessness continues.”

The celebrity captioned the video with the following: “Pardon my appearance… homeless person with clout is the new aesthetic ⭐️”

Following this, she updated her followers on the situation, telling them: “I have decided to look good and less of a mess today, and think I’ve found an apartment!” as she captioned the post: “update, hopefully the suffering ends soon. Thank you for all the moving support in the dms 😭”

The news comes after it has been reported that Toni has “‘already been lined up for spin-off show after wowing ITV bosses.”

Together with her 24-year-old partner, Cach, the former pool cabana server from Connecticut was crowned the winner of the dating show’s twelfth series.

A source told The Sun at the time: “It’s super early days as she’s only just left the villa, but there’s talk of Toni being lined up for a spin-off based around her life in Vegas as a cabana girl.”

“ITV bosses love the energy that Toni brings to the table and her one-liners. She’s got a bright future ahead of her on TV. She’ll go into talks about future plans this week.”