Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Love Island winner Toni Laites breaks down in tears before returning to America without beau Cach

Toni and Cach | Instagram
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Love Island winner Toni Laites broke down in tears during a farewell dinner with her beau Cach on Thursday night, before returning to America without him.

The couple have been inseparable since they won this year’s series of Love Island earlier this month.

However, Toni must now return to her native Las Vegas in the US, as her visa has run out.

Love Island 2025 winners Toni and Cach | Instagram

Before her departure, Toni headed out for dinner with Cach in London, where they were joined by her villa BFF Shakira.

The trio shared videos of their night out on Instagram, including a clip of Toni wiping tears from her eyes after the restaurant brought out a plate that said ‘Goodbye’ on it.

The former waitress also shared a photo of the plate, alongside the caption: “crying screaming throwing up.”

While Toni is being forced to return to the US, the 24-year-old is hoping to move to the UK permanently to pursue a career in presenting.

During a recent interview with i-D magazine, Toni was asked what’s next for her, and she replied: “I need that visa, if I’m being completely honest with you.”

Meanwhile Cach, who hails from East London, recently admitted Toni was struggling with her newfound fame in the UK.

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: TONI, CACH.

Speaking on the Old & Bald podcast, the dancer said: “She’s struggling a bit with the attention aspect.

“Because before she worked a normal job, and had no followig, she’s never had this amount of attention in her life.”

“I’ve let her know that we’ve just come off one of the biggest shows in the UK and everybody in the UK watches it,” he explained.

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep27 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: TONI, CACH.

“Once she goes back to America I don’t think it will be that bad… it will be more like she can breath.

“Like we went shopping the other day and she gets swarmed by the little girls like people calling her ‘icon’.

“She loves it as well but when she comes away from it she deeps it and gets overwhelmed, like not being able to do shopping. She’ll get used to it and I feel like it won’t be this tense for too long,” Cach added.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL