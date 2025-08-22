Love Island winner Toni Laites breaks down in tears before returning to America without beau Cach

Love Island winner Toni Laites broke down in tears during a farewell dinner with her beau Cach on Thursday night, before returning to America without him.

The couple have been inseparable since they won this year’s series of Love Island earlier this month.

However, Toni must now return to her native Las Vegas in the US, as her visa has run out.

Before her departure, Toni headed out for dinner with Cach in London, where they were joined by her villa BFF Shakira.

The trio shared videos of their night out on Instagram, including a clip of Toni wiping tears from her eyes after the restaurant brought out a plate that said ‘Goodbye’ on it.

The former waitress also shared a photo of the plate, alongside the caption: “crying screaming throwing up.”

While Toni is being forced to return to the US, the 24-year-old is hoping to move to the UK permanently to pursue a career in presenting.

During a recent interview with i-D magazine, Toni was asked what’s next for her, and she replied: “I need that visa, if I’m being completely honest with you.”

Meanwhile Cach, who hails from East London, recently admitted Toni was struggling with her newfound fame in the UK.

Speaking on the Old & Bald podcast, the dancer said: “She’s struggling a bit with the attention aspect.

“Because before she worked a normal job, and had no followig, she’s never had this amount of attention in her life.”

“I’ve let her know that we’ve just come off one of the biggest shows in the UK and everybody in the UK watches it,” he explained.

“Once she goes back to America I don’t think it will be that bad… it will be more like she can breath.

“Like we went shopping the other day and she gets swarmed by the little girls like people calling her ‘icon’.

“She loves it as well but when she comes away from it she deeps it and gets overwhelmed, like not being able to do shopping. She’ll get used to it and I feel like it won’t be this tense for too long,” Cach added.