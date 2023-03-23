Love Island winner Kai reveals where he stands with former flame Olivia: ‘I thought she was a nice girl’

Love Island winner Kai Fagan has revealed where he stands with his former flame Olivia Hawkins.

The pair had been coupled up before Casa Amor; however, Kai chose to recouple with Sanam Harrinanan, while Olivia brought Maxwell Samuda back to the main villa.

Despite being in a new couple herself, the ring girl was fuming when she saw her former flame had also recoupled.

Kai and Olivia never saw eye to eye on the matter, and avoided each other for the majority of their remaining time together in the Love Island villa.

Upon her exit from the show, the ring girl “put her hands up” and admitted she had been a “hypocrite” in the situation.

Kai, who went on to win the show with his now-girlfriend Sanam, revealed where he stands with Olivia in a new interview with Grazia UK.

The 24-year-old said: “You know what, I’ve said quite a few times that emotions in the villa were high, and I was a bit confused and unsure.”

Kai continued: “And I’m still confused by some of the actions, and some of the things that happened [with] Olivia, because we were both in a good place, and her and Max were in a good place.”

“So it just seemed unneeded and uncalled for to be completely honest.”

“But at the end of the day, Olivia – I was in a couple with her because I thought she was a nice girl. So, you know what, she’s a nice girl.”

“Her and Maxwell seem really genuine together, and I really hope for the best [for them].”

Kai continued: “And I think a lot of Maxwell, like I genuinely think he’s one of the nicest lads that walked through the door.”

“So yeah, me and Olivia – we said we don’t think we’ll ever be best friends. Ok, but like it’d be weird if you’re best friends with somebody that you were in a couple with.”

“You know what, I hope the best for her, and I’m not holding any grudges or anything.”

“Like if she wants to have a chat with me, if we ever bump into each other, I’d have a chat with her but that’s as far as it’ll probably go.”