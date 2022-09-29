Love Island winner Ekin-Su lands another MAJOR deal with popular makeup brand

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has landed another major deal, after finding fame on Love Island.

The Turkish actress won the 2022 series of the dating show alongside her Italian boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, and she has since collaborated with huge brands such as Oh Polly and Beauty Works.

The 28-year-old has now joined forces with BPerfect Cosmetics to create her own collection for the popular makeup brand.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ekin-Su said: “BPerfect is a great brand. The products are great quality, and the ingredients are really good for the skin.”

“I was using the Body Talk in the villa all the time on my legs and the girls were sharing the products with me to get that lovely shimmer.”

BPerfect Cosmetics Founder and CEO Brendan McDowell added: “We’re beyond excited to announce this collaboration.”

“Ekin-Su has this vitality that’s just so infectious – everyone she meets just lights up around her. I know our beauty-loving customers are going to be queuing up for this new collection.”

Ekin-Su’s upcoming collection with BPerfect Cosmetics comes after she opened their new megastore in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in Dublin earlier this month.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the opening, Ekin-Su teased her next venture, revealing she would love to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest.

