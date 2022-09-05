Love Island winner Ekin-Su brands Ryan Tubridy ‘a genius’ after The Late Late Show appearance

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has branded Ryan Tubridy “a genius” after appearing on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

The reality star appeared on the first episode of the talk show since its summer break.

Ekin-Su addressed her relationship with Davide, her experiences with trolling and the viral photos of her representing Ireland in a beauty pageant, amongst other things.

Ekin-Su told Extra.ie: “Ryan was so nice. It was great. He is a genius. He asked me some really great questions.”

“I’ve never felt as comfortable on a show like I did.”

“He just asked such good questions and made me feel like I always knew him. I felt close. It was lovely. He was funny as well, he’s got a good sense of humour.”

Amongst other questions, Ryan asked Ekin-Su how she came about representing Ireland in the Miss Asia Pacific World pageant.

The Turkish actress told the talk show host: “When I was 17 I did Miss Asia Pacific and it was a beauty contest, and it was my first ever kind of travel. I was very young and very confident and I just went away.”

“My manager at the time said ‘Could you represent Northern Ireland?’ and I said ‘Sure’ and it was kind of within the island and I was like ‘Yeah, why not.’”

“I had to research about Ireland itself, you know the Bailey’s, the Guinness..,” Ekin-Su joked.

“I did two weeks in South Korea, with Miss Russia, Miss England, Miss Scotland and all other countries were there and I was proud.”

“I know I’d never been to Ireland, before but I was very proud.”

Ekin-Su entered Miss Asia Pacific World under the pseudonym Susie Hayzel Culculoglu.