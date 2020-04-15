Love Island winner backs Laura Whitmore to host the show on a permanent basis

Paige Turley believes Laura Whitmore should host Love Island on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old, who was crowned the winner of the show’s first winter series with Finn Tapp, thought the presenter did an “amazing job” earlier this year.

Speaking to MailOnline, Paige said: “I absolutely love Laura; I thought she was lovely.”

“Obviously we only got to see her for short spells throughout the series, if someone was coming in or if someone was leaving so we didn’t get to see her a lot but when we did she was lovely.”

“I actually haven’t watched the series back but the bits I have seen she did an amazing job, so I definitely think Laura should be continuing and be the presenter.”

The Irish TV presenter stepped in to host the first winter version of Love Island back in January, after the show’s usual host Caroline Flack quit the series.

Caroline was forced to step down from her hosting role, after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December.

Months later, the TV star tragically took her own life on February 15, while she was waiting to go on trial over the assault charge.

Laura’s hosting role on Love Island was only supposed to be temporary, but it’s believed she will return to present the summer series – if it ends up going ahead this year.

The Bray native has a special connection to Love Island, as her boyfriend Iain Stirling works as the show’s voiceover, and the pair were both close friends with Caroline.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!