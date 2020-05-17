Well, this is different!

Love Island WILL return this summer – in a new format

Love Island is set to return this summer – but in a completely new format.

ITV are set to launch a Gogglebox-style spin-off series, with former Love Island stars commenting on the show.

It comes just weeks after show bosses cancelled the summer series for the first time.

“This news is going to thrill Love Island’s millions of fans. It means they will still get their fix this summer,” an insider told the Daily Star.

“It’s going to be a lovely trip down memory lane for the contestants. They’ll be watching some of their best – and worst – moments. Seeing their reactions will be priceless.

“It will also be a chance for viewers to see how the contestants have changed since their time on Love Island,” the source added.

Producers are said to be looking at stars including Megan Barton-Hanson, Olivia Attwood and Amber Gill.

