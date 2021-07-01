Two new bombshells have entered the villa

Love Island villa shaken up by the arrival of two new contestants

The Love Island villa was shaken up by the arrival of two new boys, Chuggs and Liam, during tonight’s episode.

Towards the end of the show, Sharon received a text which said the public chose her to go on a date with bombshell Chuggs.

Shortly after, Faye received a text which said the public chose her to go on a date with another bombshell Liam.

Both girls seemed to enjoy their dates, particularly Faye who swooned over 6’6 bricklayer Liam.

At the end of the episode, Sharon and Faye walked back into the villa holding hands with their respective dates.

Seeming smitten with the new arrivals, Faye said in the Beach Hut: “Thank you the British public, you’ve pulled it out of the bag, what a treat!”

The promo for Friday night’s episode teased a recoupling, and it’s the girls who will decide who to couple with.

This could spell trouble for the male Islanders, as one or two of them could be at risk of being dumped from the Island.

Just hours before she headed on a date with new boy Chuggs, Sharon shared a kiss with Aaron – after he admitted he doesn’t have a romantic connection with his current partner Chloe.

Speaking in the Beach Hut the next day, Aaron confessed: “I’m definitely getting good vibes from Sharon.”

Sharon also said in the Beach Hut: “There is a lot of chemistry between us, and a lot of flirty banter. It’s really good.”

Viewers also saw a potential romance blossom between Faye and Hugo.

Speaking in the Beach Hut about getting to know Faye, Hugo said: “My thoughts on Faye are that she is a cracking lass.”

“She makes me laugh and I’ve always said that when I’m looking for someone, I’ve got to be myself around them and have a laugh and a giggle. I definitely do with her.”

Faye also confessed: “Hugo for me is massively career driven and I find that really attractive in somebody. So, big tick. Well done Hugo.”

Love Island continues on Friday night at 9pm on Virgin Media One.