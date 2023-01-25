Love Island villa set to welcome hunky new bombshell

The Love Island villa is reportedly set to welcome a hunky new bombshell.

On tonight’s episode, six Islanders face the axe after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

Love Island Australia stars Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters are tasked with the difficult decision of which boy and girl to dump from the villa.

It has since been reported that a hunky new bombshell is set to stir up chaos in the villa shortly after the double dumping.

A source told The UK Sun: “The lads better get grafting as the new boy is extremely charming and an absolute stunner – jaws will be dropping when he walks in.

“Expect heads to turn and every couple in there to be threatened.”

Unfortunately, fan-favourite contestant Will Young could fall victim if his current beau Jessie Wynter’s head turns.

Will and Jessie shared their first kiss on Tuesday night’s Love Island during a challenge called Space Raunch.

The Australian bombshell chose the farmer to snog after leaping out of a rocket and spinning around on a pole.

Later that evening, the pair enjoyed yet another kiss – this time at the firepit.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

