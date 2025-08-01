Love Island villa rocked by the shock dumping of OG couple ahead of the final

The Love Island villa has been rocked by the shock dumping of an OG couple ahead of the final.

During Friday’s episode, two original Islanders will be axed from the villa, narrowly missing a place in the coveted final.

The news was first reported by The Sun, who said the couple’s connection has been questioned by other Islanders and viewers at home.

A source said: “The countdown to the £50k is on and the dumpings are now coming thick and fast.

“This couple were really loved by their fellow islanders so will be missed.

“But only the best connections should make it to the final, and viewers had doubts about these two as well as the other islanders.”

It comes after Helena and Blu were dumped from the villa earlier this week, following a public vote.

The current remaining couples are Shakira and Harry; Megan and Conor; Yas and Jamie; Toni and Cach; Meg and Dejon; and Ty and Angel.

The Love Island final will take place on Monday, August 4th.

