Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Love Island villa rocked by the shock dumping of OG couple ahead of the final

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep31 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: Meg
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

The Love Island villa has been rocked by the shock dumping of an OG couple ahead of the final.

During Friday’s episode, two original Islanders will be axed from the villa, narrowly missing a place in the coveted final.

The news was first reported by The Sun, who said the couple’s connection has been questioned by other Islanders and viewers at home.

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep47 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: DEJON, MEG.
From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep47 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: YAS, JAMIE.

A source said: “The countdown to the £50k is on and the dumpings are now coming thick and fast.

“This couple were really loved by their fellow islanders so will be missed.

“But only the best connections should make it to the final, and viewers had doubts about these two as well as the other islanders.”

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep47 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: CONOR, MEGAN.

It comes after Helena and Blu were dumped from the villa earlier this week, following a public vote.

The current remaining couples are Shakira and Harry; Megan and Conor; Yas and Jamie; Toni and Cach; Meg and Dejon; and Ty and Angel.

The Love Island final will take place on Monday, August 4th.

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep47 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: TONI, CACH.

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages. 

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL