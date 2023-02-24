Love Island villa ‘rocked by SHOCK recoupling and dumping’

The Love Island villa has reportedly been rocked by a shock recoupling and dumping.

Earlier this week, the Islanders were left on edge with the return of Movie Night.

On Thursday night, the show teased the arrival of two stunning new bombshells – Rosie Seabrook and Keanan Brand.

According to The UK Sun, the Love Island villa will once again be shook as they’ll be hit by a recoupling and dumping.

A source told the publication: “There’s barely been any time for people to settle but everything has changed.”

“The Islanders welcomed two new faces and then not long after had to say goodbye to someone.”

“Viewers are in for a real shock and there are a few surprises during the recoupling,” the source continued.

“The high drama from Movie Night will continue well into next week and the episodes are getting more gripping by the day.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

