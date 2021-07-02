And she has a BIG decision to make...

Love Island villa rocked by ANOTHER new arrival during tonight’s episode

The Love Island villa was rocked by another new arrival during tonight’s episode.

New boys Chuggs and Liam entered the villa during Thursday’s episode, and took Sharon and Faye on dates.

During tonight’s episode, the girls got to choose who to couple up with in this season’s first official recoupling.

After Kaz, Sharon, Liberty, and Faye announced who they’d like to couple up with, Chloe was left to choose between Hugo, Brad and Chuggs.

The 25-year-old ended up picking Hugo, leaving Brad and Chuggs single.

Shortly after, the Islanders received a text to say Brad and Chuggs were at risk of being dumped from the Island, and their fate would be decided by new girl Rachel.

Rachel then entered the villa as a new bombshell, and was told she would have 24 hours to get to know both boys, before deciding to couple up with one of them.

Whoever is left single will then have to leave the villa for good.

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media One.