Love Island villa ‘rocked as first Islander dumped in SHOCK recoupling’

The Love Island villa has reportedly been rocked after the first Islander was dumped in a shock recoupling.

The UK Sun reported that the contestants were told about the recoupling by host Maya Jama.

A source told the outlet: “The news of a recoupling sent shockwaves around the villa.”

“One of the islanders was left red-faced after they weren’t chosen and has gone home,” the source continued.

“The first recoupling is always tough and it is fair to say this one will have viewers on the edge of their seats.”

On Thursday night, Love Island fans were treated to plenty of drama as a fight broke out between two Islanders – Shaq and Haris.

During a tense game of dares-meets-beer pong, Tanya was dared to snog the three boys she thinks are the best kissers, but didn’t choose Shaq – who she’s coupled up with.

After the game, Shaq appeared annoyed as the boys debriefed on the night’s antics.

The camera then cut to Shaq telling Haris to “shut the f**k up”, which escalated into a full-blown row as the other boys jumped in to separate them.

Love Island fans were undoubtedly irritated after the episode ended on a cliffhanger – but there’s bound to be plenty more drama on Friday night’s show as the first Islander is set to be dumped.

