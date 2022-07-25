Love Island viewers spot hilarious subtitles during the Talent Show

The 2022 Love Island Talent Show took place on Monday night.

Danica showed off her best dance moves, Adam performed a magic trick, and Davide whipped up his signature dish in the debut instalment of ‘Cooking with Davide’.

Ekin-Su transformed into ‘Miss Drama Queen’, Andrew show off his real estate knowledge while cracking a few jokes, and Tasha performed ‘The Cup Song’.

Luca sang ‘Breaking Free’ from High School Musical, Dami rapped, Jamie showed off his football skills, and Gemma and Paige teamed up for a performance of ‘My Humps’ by The Black Eyed Peas.

But the most popular performance of the night came from Indiyah, who whipped out a recorder and played ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’.

During her performance, the subtitles on screen read: “Plays a few notes confidentially”, as well as: “She plays ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ badly.”

Viewers have taken to Twitter to react to the hilarious subtitles. Check out some reactions below:

Why is the subtitles doing Indiyah dirty 😂😂?? But why was this the funniest thing this season haha #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/u3xjYVJG2z — Nicola (@Nicola23735389) July 25, 2022

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.