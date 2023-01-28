Love Island viewers spot hilarious editing blunder during dare challenge

Love Island viewers have spotted a hilarious editing blunder during Friday night’s dare challenge.

The villa heated up as the contestants played a game of saucy dares, in which they were required to pop a balloon in the sexiest way possible in order to unlock their dare.

Fans accused the Islanders of “targeting” Zara Deniz during the game, as they branded her least trust-worthy and most likely to talk about someone behind their back.

As a result, Zara received a lot of airtime during the dare challenge on Friday night.

However, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a hilarious editing blunder, as they believe producers messed up the order of the shots.

In one scene, Zara is seen without fake eyelashes on, as she rolls her eyes at Aaron Waters’ claim that she is most likely to talk about someone behind their back.

In a later scene, Zara is seen with fake eyelashes on, as the camera cuts to her following Lana Jenkins’ claim that Zara and Tom Clare are the least likely couple to last.

Fans flocked to Twitter to point out that Zara’s eyelash had been falling off during the dare challenge, with one tweeting: “Not Zara’s false eyelash hanging off while she’s trying to be savage 😫😫🤭.”

A second wrote: “Zara’s eyelash in the wind… why have none of the girls fixed it 😂,” while a third said: “why are they allowing zara’s eyelash to hang off like that.”

Meanwhile, Love Island 2022 contestant Dami Hope tweeted: “The wind has shifted my girls eyelash, I’m backing Zara now 😭.”

The wind has shifted my girls eyelash, I’m backing Zara now 😭 #loveisland — Dami Hope (@Dami__Hope) January 27, 2023

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

