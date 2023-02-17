Ad
Love Island viewers slam Olivia's 'crocodile tears' over Kai

Emma Costigan
Love Island viewers have slammed Olivia Hawkins’ “crocodile tears” over Kai Fagan.

On Thursday night, the actress recoupled with Casa Amor bombshell Maxwell Samuda.

Meanwhile, Kai chose to couple up with new girl Sanam Harrinanan.

On Friday night, Kai pulled Olivia for a chat to explain he had a better connection with Sanam.

However, the actress stormed off as she branded him a “d**khead”, before bursting into tears while chatting to Lana Jenkins.

Viewers have since taken to Twitter to slam Olivia’s “crocodile tears”.

One Twitter user penned: “No crocodile tears please Olivia,” while a second wrote: “not Olivia’s crocodile tears 🫢.”

