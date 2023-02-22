Love Island viewers share their predictions for Movie Night

Love Island’s infamous Movie Night will return to our screens tonight.

The popular show segment sees the boys and girls split up into teams and take part in a quiz.

Each time a team wins a round, they get to choose which movie clip they want to watch, and the films often expose the antics of their fellow Islanders.

The challenge always causes serious drama in the villa, as the contestants find out what their co-stars have been saying and doing behind their backs.

After the return of Movie Night was announced, Love Island fans flocked to Twitter to share their predictions for the chaos that will ensue.

One Twitter user wrote: Omg, movie night is not gonna go well for will 🫣,” while a second penned: “Movie night finna hit Shaq like a brickkkkkk.”

A third tweeted: Tanya’s movie night scenes gonna blow up in her face. Eishhhh 🙆🏾‍♀️.”

Movie Night MUST HAVES: 1. Layla telling Will that Jessie was holding him back and they aren’t suited 2. Tanya confirming Martin is a 5 star meal, Shaq a 2 star meal 3. Olivia forgetting Kai’s name 4. Ron telling Tom Sammie would recouple Thank you please🍿👀#LoveIsland — A’L 📍 (@adamlea2) February 22, 2023

bruh, tanya will make shaq cry tears of blood after tomorrow’s movie night. i hope that man’s okay 😭 #loveIsland — nancy (@nancsaffa_) February 22, 2023

Me sitting here knowing movie night is gonna reveal the truth about Tanya and Olivia at casa 🤭🤭#loveisland pic.twitter.com/PK7vmHNJhK — . (@suga_sunshineee) February 22, 2023

Martins gonna be sat at movie night smiling and laughing at everyone and rightly so, they’ve all taken jabs at him and now he can sit and watch them all squirm🤣 #LoveIsland — Conor George (@conorxgeorge) February 21, 2023

oh I can’t wait for Kai to see Olivia forget his name on movie night tomorrow #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/BwOfdbmnwY — ⚪️MӨƬΉΣЯ ӨF PΣΛЯL⚪️ (@pearlsuasive) February 21, 2023

Movie Night 🍿

Tanya is FINISHED

Ron EXPOSED

Casey DONE

Liv OUTTED FINALLY the hypocrisy is astronomical

Tom will be FIGHTING for his life

Will & Jessie I cannot watch #loveIsland — 🦋India (@indperrett) February 21, 2023

Movie Night needs #loveIsland 1) Layla telling Will that Jessie was holding him back on the TV edit

2) Tanya plonked on Martin’s lap and nibbling his neck

3) Ron telling Tom Sammie would recouple

4) Olivia forgetting Kai’s name Thank you please🍿👀 — Sara Williams (@FrenchMartini94) February 21, 2023

🍿 Things we BETTER SEE during movie night: -Tanya moving mad.

-The boys (Will, Tom, & Casey during Casa)

-Ron encouraging the boys in Casa.

-Casey still wanting Lana.

-Olivia forgetting Kai’s name & talking bad about people.

-Tanyel and Ron in bed!!#talkswithash #loveisland — Aliya Langley (@aliyalangley) February 21, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

