Love Island viewers react to Paige’s ‘mean girl’ attitude after shock dumping

Bombshells Antigoni Buxton and Charlie Radnedge were dumped from the Love Island villa on Friday night.

The pair joined Tasha Ghouri, Andrew Le Page, Danica Taylor, and Jay Younger in the bottom six after the public voted them the least compatible couples.

The Islanders were then tasked with the tough decision of who to send home, as the girls and boys were separated to reach a verdict.

After the boys’ shock decision was announced, Paige Thorne mouthed to Antigoni that she was “so sorry”, as she pulled a face.

Love Island fans picked on the subtle dig towards her fellow Islander Danica, after the boys opted to save her over the blonde bombshell.

Viewers have branded Paige a “mean girl”, and believe she is beginning to show her “true colours”.

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

