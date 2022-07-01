Love Island viewers react to Paige’s ‘mean girl’ attitude after shock dumping

Bombshells Antigoni Buxton and Charlie Radnedge were dumped from the Love Island villa on Friday night.

The pair joined Tasha Ghouri, Andrew Le Page, Danica Taylor, and Jay Younger in the bottom six after the public voted them the least compatible couples.

The Islanders were then tasked with the tough decision of who to send home, as the girls and boys were separated to reach a verdict.

After the boys’ shock decision was announced, Paige Thorne mouthed to Antigoni that she was “so sorry”, as she pulled a face.

Love Island fans picked on the subtle dig towards her fellow Islander Danica, after the boys opted to save her over the blonde bombshell.

Viewers have branded Paige a “mean girl”, and believe she is beginning to show her “true colours”.

Paige’s nice girl act is coming to an end #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ddMEjRhjSG — Katie✨ (@katieweeks__x) July 1, 2022

Paige’s bad attitude started with this ponytail. It’s pulling her brain too tight.

Leave the ponytails to Indiyah, thanks. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YBBxscMp7w — Petra Hitchens (@Fleimkepa) July 1, 2022

The way Paige is crying abt antigonie leaving you’d think they’re in a couple #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HvBClBrfxJ — moyo (@mostdeffnotmoyo) July 1, 2022

No what’s actually the issue with Paige’s face. Why does she keep pulling those faces #loveisland pic.twitter.com/jb5Wv3bu10 — •terry• (Ekin Defense League) (@cloudyricochet) July 1, 2022

Paige if u keep this Mean girl act up you’ll be right there with Tasha #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/dFTAuAIVA7 — Jayde🤍 (@xoxojayde_) July 1, 2022

Who does Paige think she is….. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xWia25lIby — ♣️ L I L Y L O V E ♣️ (@thesthldngirl) July 1, 2022

Paige’s true colors are showing slowly! #LoveIsland — Ekin su island (@ReaIitytvhoe) July 1, 2022

why the fuck is Paige and antigoni sulking as if danica forced the guys to save her #LoveIsland — ➁ (@NEODI0R) July 1, 2022

Paige is a Mean Girl #LoveIsland — Scraggy Maggy (@Asphodelia3) July 1, 2022

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

