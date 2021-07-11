Fans will have to wait until Monday night to find out which contestant has been dumped

Love Island viewers react as the show ends on ANOTHER cliffhanger

Love Island viewers have expressed their frustration after the show ended on another cliffhanger.

During Sunday night’s episode, new boy Teddy went on speed dates with Kaz, Rachel, Faye and Sharon, ahead of the second recoupling of the season.

Fans believed the recoupling would take place at the end of the episode, but viewers will have to wait until Monday night to find out which girl has been dumped from the island.

Check out the reactions to tonight’s episode below:

They put on on a cliffhanger AGAIN #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MYrku0yPNP — queen (@sopekookqn) July 11, 2021

Love island putting us on a cliffhanger ever episode , imagine how tired we are #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/FdojKcidnJ — Mamzyy ⁷ (@orelvsjk) July 11, 2021

What is this!!?? We don’t even get a recoupling episode?? #LoveIsland come onnnnn — 🇵🇸🕊Mingi Luv💙🇵🇸 (@sttweets_) July 11, 2021

I know they did not just leave us on another fucking cliffhanger omg I cannottttt🤬🤬 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/NVR6JaQRco — Angel (@fact_speaker05) July 11, 2021

These producers better not end tomorrow’s episode with a cliff hanger #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/27GbWtRWy2 — J (@Realityty) July 11, 2021

Why are they always making us wait 2 days for everything #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/PfgcDYhGNE — uh (@uhcuriosity) July 11, 2021