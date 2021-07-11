Home Top Story Love Island viewers react as the show ends on ANOTHER cliffhanger

Love Island viewers react as the show ends on ANOTHER cliffhanger

Fans will have to wait until Monday night to find out which contestant has been dumped

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Love Island viewers have expressed their frustration after the show ended on another cliffhanger.

During Sunday night’s episode, new boy Teddy went on speed dates with Kaz, Rachel, Faye and Sharon, ahead of the second recoupling of the season.

Fans believed the recoupling would take place at the end of the episode, but viewers will have to wait until Monday night to find out which girl has been dumped from the island.

Check out the reactions to tonight’s episode below:

 

