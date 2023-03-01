Love Island viewers react as episode ends on MAJOR cliffhanger

Wednesday night’s episode of Love Island ended on a major cliffhanger.

After a party at the Beach Club, host Maya Jama revealed four couples were vulnerable as they were voted the least compatible couples – Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda, Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook, Claudia Fogarty and Keanan Brand, and Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad.

Maya then revealed that Olivia and Maxwell had been dumped from the villa.

In a shock twist, Maya then revealed dumped Islanders Olivia and Maxwell were tasked with choosing one other vulnerable couple to be dumped from the villa.

Love Island viewers flocked to Twitter to discuss the dramatic cliffhanger.

One Twitter user penned: “I’ve never seen any contestant have THIS much power. This is insane.”

Meanwhile, a second wrote: “Olivia and Maxwell deciding im kind of here for it.”

Olivia and Maxwell deciding im kind of here for it #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/pNIuYy1V0Z — Phe Mhlongo (@PheM58029764) March 1, 2023

Olivia when she leaves the villa after she kicks out another couple #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/yY2k6LRAZT — Angelas Utopia (@angeligbo) March 1, 2023

Olivia is a producer and you can’t prove me wrong🤣😂😂😂😂 #loveisland https://t.co/3jL8Q0CkBu — tone collins (@tonelouise) March 1, 2023

The producers giving Olivia the final say is nasty! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/EUl82wgl26 — Dani🤍 (@lowkeysodani) March 1, 2023

Imagine if Casey and Rosie just volunteered to be dumper because they’ve had enough of everyone’s shit lol cya #loveIsland — Cringe_Mag (@CringeMag) March 1, 2023

the producers actually love olivia i wanna see the deal she signed with them… #loveisland pic.twitter.com/aNwCOTJ221 — jayjay 🪐 (head over shoes) (@cityofdaredevil) March 1, 2023

HELP OLIVA CHOOSING WHO GOES DOWN WITH HER 💀💀💀NAH KAI AND SANAM NEED TO STAY OR IM DROPPING THIS SHOW #loveisland pic.twitter.com/FC4rIHLRwR — 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐝🫀 (@lucifersluvver) March 1, 2023

I hope hope HOPE it’s a choice out of the bottom couples, otherwise you just know Liv’s getting rid of Kai and Sanam 😭😭#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/O8xvz5zAj7 — Steph (@S3phyD) March 1, 2023

I actually don’t mind this twist. Because Olivia wants Kai, Tom and Jessie gone and she can’t vote for them 😭 #LoveIsland — Kerry Allen 凯丽 (@kerrya11en) March 1, 2023

Never saw this twist coming. But what if Olivia decides to dump Shaq and Tanya😂😂 #loveIsland — -ː̗̀ ♊ Jes♊ ː̖́- (@__Jay_Dee) March 1, 2023

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

