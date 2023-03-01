Love Island viewers react as episode ends on MAJOR cliffhanger

Ad
Wednesday night’s episode of Love Island ended on a major cliffhanger.

After a party at the Beach Club, host Maya Jama revealed four couples were vulnerable as they were voted the least compatible couples – Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda, Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook, Claudia Fogarty and Keanan Brand, and Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad.

Maya then revealed that Olivia and Maxwell had been dumped from the villa.

In a shock twist, Maya then revealed dumped Islanders Olivia and Maxwell were tasked with choosing one other vulnerable couple to be dumped from the villa.

Love Island viewers flocked to Twitter to discuss the dramatic cliffhanger.

One Twitter user penned: “I’ve never seen any contestant have THIS much power. This is insane.”

Meanwhile, a second wrote: “Olivia and Maxwell deciding im kind of here for it.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

