Love Island viewers react as Casey hints at unresolved feelings for Lana

From Lifted Entertainment
On Tuesday night’s episode of Love Island, Casey O’Gorman hinted he had unresolved feelings for Lana Jenkins.

During an explosive challenge, the girls were asked: “Which Islander of the opposite sex would your boy couple up with if he wasn’t with you?”

Casey’ flame Claudia Fogarty guessed he would choose Samie Elishi; however, he picked his ex flame Lana instead.

From Lifted Entertainment

In a chat with the girls, Claudia said: “The comment and the way he acted was a bit out of order.”

In the beach hut, the blonde beauty continued: “It is a weird one because we know he is joking but how much does someone need to joke.”

After Lana admitted she and Casey were just friends, Claudia said: “I think he would be to scared to give you vibes because you and Ron [Hall] are strong.”

“I knew he was down about it and I came at the right time but was I just convenient for him?”

Lana and Casey | From Lifted Entertainment

Casey told the boys of the challenge: “I went for Lana because I was most interested in her and if it wasn’t for Lana saying my heart is still with Ron I might still be with her.”

Fans took to Twitter to discuss Casey’s subtle hint that he may have unresolved feelings for Lana.

One Twitter user penned: “The fact that Casey still liked Lana the whole time he was with Claudia doesn’t sit right with me 😤😕🤔,” while a second wrote: Claudia maybe right.. when she came in she was a convenience for Casey after Lana ended her situation with him.. Claudia was his ticket to being there… 🤔.”

A third fan tweeted: Casey does NOT like Claudia lmaooooo. Bffr, he been stuck on Lana 😭.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

