Love Island viewers react as Casey hints at unresolved feelings for Lana

On Tuesday night’s episode of Love Island, Casey O’Gorman hinted he had unresolved feelings for Lana Jenkins.

During an explosive challenge, the girls were asked: “Which Islander of the opposite sex would your boy couple up with if he wasn’t with you?”

Casey’ flame Claudia Fogarty guessed he would choose Samie Elishi; however, he picked his ex flame Lana instead.

In a chat with the girls, Claudia said: “The comment and the way he acted was a bit out of order.”

In the beach hut, the blonde beauty continued: “It is a weird one because we know he is joking but how much does someone need to joke.”

After Lana admitted she and Casey were just friends, Claudia said: “I think he would be to scared to give you vibes because you and Ron [Hall] are strong.”

“I knew he was down about it and I came at the right time but was I just convenient for him?”

Casey told the boys of the challenge: “I went for Lana because I was most interested in her and if it wasn’t for Lana saying my heart is still with Ron I might still be with her.”

Fans took to Twitter to discuss Casey’s subtle hint that he may have unresolved feelings for Lana.

One Twitter user penned: “The fact that Casey still liked Lana the whole time he was with Claudia doesn’t sit right with me 😤😕🤔,” while a second wrote: Claudia maybe right.. when she came in she was a convenience for Casey after Lana ended her situation with him.. Claudia was his ticket to being there… 🤔.”

A third fan tweeted: Casey does NOT like Claudia lmaooooo. Bffr, he been stuck on Lana 😭.”

Casey does NOT like Claudia lmaooooo. Bffr, he been stuck on Lana 😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/brz8NpjE5t — cocomel (@bubblesnbunnys) February 21, 2023

Oh wow! Casey still likes Lana! But truthfully he don’t have a chance with her as her and Ron are tight and set in each other! I don’t think he’s into Claudia like he said he was 🤔 #loveisland — Lucy 💕 (@LittleLucy90) February 21, 2023

casey don’t give af about admitting he still would go for lana if ron didn’t try #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ff1YKou5S7 — و (@_adraw) February 21, 2023

I knew Casey wasn’t over Lana. He used Claudia as a rebound but now it’s getting too deep for him #loveisland — Dani🤍 (@imsodanik2) February 21, 2023

Casey you knew Lana for two days and you are still not over he?Bro move on #loveisland — Lea/3days🫶🏻 (@LeaVictoria02) February 21, 2023

Not Casey wanting Lana back #loveisland — dag dag (@wor6hipm3) February 21, 2023

Lmaooo so Casey still wants Lana #loveisland — Abena Sarah (@Sarah_otchere05) February 21, 2023

Oh so Casey still has feelings for Lana 😯#LoveIsland — AS (@dolidomination) February 21, 2023

Casey saying if Lana never left him, he’d still possibly be coupled with her and not Claudia, is definitively getting played on movie night 🍿 #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK — Kumari Lau (@shesnotbasic1) February 21, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

