Love Island viewers left fuming as Liam appears to stray from Millie in Casa Amor

Love Island viewers were left fuming during tonight’s episode, as Liam Reardon appeared to stray from his partner Millie Court in Casa Amor.

Earlier this week, the boys were sent to Casa Amor, where they were joined by six new girls.

During Tuesday’s episode, Liam admitted he’s “very attracted” to new girl Lillie Haynes, sparking fears he’ll recouple with her before returning to the main villa.

While Liam chose to share a bed with Lillie in Casa Amor, Millie stayed loyal to him in the main villa, and chose to sleep outside with Faye.

It’s safe to say Liam has enraged a lot of Love Island fans, who were rooting for him and Millie to win the show.

