Love Island viewers left confused after the Islanders ‘target’ Zara in dare challenge

Love Island viewers have been left confused after the Islanders “targeted” Zara Deniz in the dare challenge.

On Friday night, the villa heated up as the contestants played a game of saucy dares.

The Islanders were required to pop a balloon in the sexiest way possible in order to unlock their dare.

Olivia Hawkins was dared to snog the two contestants she thinks are the most attracted to her; she chose new boy Spencer Wilks and Tom Clare, who is coupled up with Zara.

Meanwhile, Tom was dared to name the three Islanders he thinks would make up his ideal partner; he chose Olivia’s face, Zara’s body, and Lana Jenkins’ personality.

One Twitter user wrote: “nah zara is actually being bullied, are the producers not gonna do anything about this?,” while a second wrote: “zara IS doing to much but tbh the people in the villa are treating her like shit so i’m not surprised.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “These ppl want to break Zara down and it’s not working…she keeps the same energy. She’s not playing fake nice like they want her to. They might as well try a different strategy 🤷🏾‍♀️.”

So when everyone picks on Zara it’s okay but when it comes to other Islanders it’s bullying. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0YXqXo0h3g — Valerie Kunda (@ValKunda) January 27, 2023

ngl I didn’t like how zara acted before but now? They’re all coming at her for no damn reason wtf #LoveIsland — A (@iamarwa__) January 27, 2023

Naa Zara better get them #loveisland — peperempe (@stephude) January 27, 2023

Tom knew exactly what he was doing picking Olivia for face and Zara for body. He likes it when Zara get aggy. He’s actually the drama. #loveisland — black girls book club (@bg_bookclub) January 27, 2023

im sorry but zara is much better looking in the face than olivia so tom was straight up nasty for that #loveisland #TALKSWITHASH — tanyel & zara’s angel (@renazenaa) January 27, 2023

At this point, I’m more team Zara than ever… how has been upfront same as being aggressive..y’all, dont like honest people🙄.we want a new Bombshell for Zara pls, no one in that villa deserves her right now #Loveisland — Modupe K Raji (@dipcylizzy) January 27, 2023

zara may have been doing too much earlier with Tom but no one deserves to be piled on like they just did to her in that game #loveisland — ari (@316Undisclosed) January 27, 2023

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

