Love Island viewers left confused after the Islanders ‘target’ Zara in dare challenge

Love Island viewers have been left confused after the Islanders “targeted” Zara Deniz in the dare challenge.

On Friday night, the villa heated up as the contestants played a game of saucy dares.

The Islanders were required to pop a balloon in the sexiest way possible in order to unlock their dare.

From Lifted Entertainment

Olivia Hawkins was dared to snog the two contestants she thinks are the most attracted to her; she chose new boy Spencer Wilks and Tom Clare, who is coupled up with Zara.

Meanwhile, Tom was dared to name the three Islanders he thinks would make up his ideal partner; he chose Olivia’s face, Zara’s body, and Lana Jenkins’ personality.

One Twitter user wrote: “nah zara is actually being bullied, are the producers not gonna do anything about this?,” while a second wrote: “zara IS doing to much but tbh the people in the villa are treating her like shit so i’m not surprised.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “These ppl want to break Zara down and it’s not working…she keeps the same energy. She’s not playing fake nice like they want her to. They might as well try a different strategy 🤷🏾‍♀️.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

