Love Island viewers jump to the defence of two Islanders after The Grafties stirs up serious drama

Love Island viewers have jumped to the defence of two Islanders after The Grafties stirred up serious drama in the villa.

During Thursday’s episode, the Islanders got glammed up for The Grafties, the show’s annual awards in which the public are asked to vote in a series of categories.

From ‘Eat, Sleep, Crack on, Repeat’ to ‘Best Double Act,’ the Islanders were shown clips of each other from across the series, including some very damning private conversations, before the winner of each category was revealed.

During the ‘Best Double Act’ category, private conversations between both Toni & Shakira, and Helena & Meg, were shown.

Toni and Shakira were seen talking about Meg after having a row earlier that day, while Helena and Meg were seen chatting about Helena’s situation with Harry and how she deserves real love.

The clip of Toni and Shakira sparked upset in the villa, as Meg asked why they’re always talking behind her back.

However, the girls quickly clapped back, insisting they know she has talked badly about them too.

Viewers were quick to back up Toni and Shakira, and questioned why clips of Helena and Meg talking nastily about them didn’t make the cut.

One fan tweeted: “Producers gave Shakira and Toni the villain edit but Meg and Helena the loyal sisters edit??”

Another wrote: “Look at the clip they used for Meg and Helena vs the one they used for Shakira and Toni, and tell me again with a straight face that there isn’t a clear agenda.”

See how more fans reacted to The Grafties below:

helena and meg sat there high fiving eachother calling shakira a dickhead and saying they’ll laugh when harry leaves shakira for helena but the producers wanna use a clip of meg saying helena deserves love.. yeah ok 👍 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AIUgI24YFH — bhu (@42bhu) July 24, 2025

Look at the clip they used for Meg and Helena vs the one they used for Shakira and Toni, and tell me again with a straight face that there isn’t a clear agenda #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rfrDpGnij4 — ❦ Donatella VERSACE 💜❀ (@Tiatia2000) July 24, 2025

love island producers giving Meg this victim edit knowing damn well the horrible things she’s said about EVERY girl in the villa & not showing it. i’m actually raging #loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/5tagkKOuLx — Ro (@Real_LindaLing) July 24, 2025

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages.

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).