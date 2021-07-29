Home Top Story Love Island viewers convinced Jake has ‘ulterior motives’ in Casa Amor

EVERYONE is saying the same thing about Jake

Love Island viewers are convinced that Jake Cornish has ulterior motives during his stay in Casa Amor.

The 24-year-old has stayed loyal to his girlfriend Liberty Poole this week, aside from kissing the Casa Amor girls in the Raunchy Race challenge.

But fans are still unimpressed by his behaviour, as he continues to encourage the other boys to ditch their partners back at the main villa.

Upon the boys arrival at Casa Amor, Jake told his co-stars: “You boys are all single men. None of you have a label on you. A label cements that thing. With me it definitely cements that thing.”

“If I was in your shoes, I’d be thinking f*** it, if I’ve got something better, I’m going to chat to them and get to know them a bit more. This is once in a lifetime.”

The engineer has also encouraged Liam Reardon and Tyler Cruickshank to sleep inside with the girls, and given out to Teddy Soares for admitting he misses Faye Winter.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “Just me or is Jake encouraging the lads to get with the Casa Amor girls to make him look good for staying loyal.”

Former contestant Amy Hart asked: “Do we think Jake is egging everyone on to make himself look like Prince Charming?!”

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill tweeted: “Jake talk about Liberty? Like just once? Do you miss her? Or is your nose is just everyone else’s business.”

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

 


Other Love Island fans had the exact same reactions on twitter, accusing Jake of breaking up the other couples so he can win the 50k cash prize.

Take a look:

