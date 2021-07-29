Love Island viewers convinced Jake has ‘ulterior motives’ in Casa Amor

EVERYONE is saying the same thing about Jake

Love Island viewers are convinced that Jake Cornish has ulterior motives during his stay in Casa Amor.

The 24-year-old has stayed loyal to his girlfriend Liberty Poole this week, aside from kissing the Casa Amor girls in the Raunchy Race challenge.

But fans are still unimpressed by his behaviour, as he continues to encourage the other boys to ditch their partners back at the main villa.

Upon the boys arrival at Casa Amor, Jake told his co-stars: “You boys are all single men. None of you have a label on you. A label cements that thing. With me it definitely cements that thing.”

“If I was in your shoes, I’d be thinking f*** it, if I’ve got something better, I’m going to chat to them and get to know them a bit more. This is once in a lifetime.”

The engineer has also encouraged Liam Reardon and Tyler Cruickshank to sleep inside with the girls, and given out to Teddy Soares for admitting he misses Faye Winter.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “Just me or is Jake encouraging the lads to get with the Casa Amor girls to make him look good for staying loyal.”

Former contestant Amy Hart asked: “Do we think Jake is egging everyone on to make himself look like Prince Charming?!”

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill tweeted: “Jake talk about Liberty? Like just once? Do you miss her? Or is your nose is just everyone else’s business.”

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Just me or is Jake encouraging the lads to get with the Casa Amor girls to make him look good for staying loyal. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5A7mHXFHvA — Laura Sharp (@laurasharp48) July 28, 2021 https://twitter.com/__CassieWalker/status/1420113718910885896

Do we think Jake is egging everyone on to make himself look like Prince Charming?! #loveIsland — Amy Hart (@amyhart1707) July 27, 2021



Jake talk about Liberty? Like just once? Do you miss her? Or is your nose is just everyone else’s business #loveisland

Jake talk about Liberty? Like just once? Do you miss her? Or is your nose is just everyone else’s business #loveisland — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) July 28, 2021

Other Love Island fans had the exact same reactions on twitter, accusing Jake of breaking up the other couples so he can win the 50k cash prize.

Take a look:

Jake is pushing all the guys to enjoy casa amor so he can win… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MBXx95XUhk — Tiisetso (@Tiisetso130) July 29, 2021

Jake is such a snake. Look at him egging Liam on to get with Lillie #LoveIsland — Chiv (@Chivster88) July 29, 2021

Wish liberty is knowing what her fella is saying to the boys.

Cause he’s one getting in all the boys heads #loveIsland would love to see her watch that 🤷🏻 — Joshua Ritchie (@ritchie_joshua) July 28, 2021

jake knowing he’s persuaded liam to turn his head so now he’s in the top spot for the 50k #loveIsland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/xjHUlIVHB4 — cailin x (@cailinleanne) July 28, 2021

jake is in it for the 50k. why is he encouraging this behaviour i- #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/mOScBrEafs — emma ♡ (@giawlovess) July 28, 2021

Jake is 100% sabotaging Liam & Millie to win the £50k #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vT9HnEwjzQ — Sophie Cassidy (@SophieCassidy) July 28, 2021

Jake watching the boys walk in with new girls at the re-coupling #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ev0ks8nz0B — J26 (@JxrdanOmotola_) July 29, 2021

I hope all the boys say “jake made me do it” 😂😂😂 #LoveIsland — sept 🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) July 28, 2021

Jake is that friend that encourages you to go out the day before the exam, and they pass the exam while you fail #loveisland pic.twitter.com/nYlu2AM0A5 — Iconic one (@Aesth_conic) July 28, 2021