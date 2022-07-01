Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Love Island viewers are in hysterics over Gemma Owen’s casual ‘claim to fame’

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Love Island viewers were in hysterics after Gemma Owen casually dropped her “claim to fame” during the latest episode.

On Wednesday, we finally saw the 19-year-old reference her footballer father Michael Owen after weeks of anticipation.

While the girls were getting ready for the night ahead, bombshell Antigoni Buxton asked the dressage rider: “Excuse me if I’m being ignorant, but is your dad quite like very very well known?”

The question prompted Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu to ask, “Do you like David Beckham’s sons?” – referring to the famous footballers children Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17.

Gemma then casually announced, “Well, I went to school with his sons, yeah.”

The girls appeared impressed by her response, but dumped Islander Ikenna Ekwonna previously revealed that everyone found out who Gemma’s father was just a few days after they entered the villa.

From Lifted Entertainment

Love Island fans were sent into hysterics after the 19-year-old’s revelation.

One Twitter user wrote, “LMAAAOOO GEMMA just casually saying she went to school with David Beckham’s kids😭😭,” while a second said, “Gemma happy as hell she finally got to talk about her dad and name dropped David Beckham and his sons too.”

A third fan joked, “She went to nursery with David beckham’s kids? Luca definitely obsessed with her cause he wants a meet and greet😂.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.

Ad
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us