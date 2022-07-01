Love Island viewers are in hysterics over Gemma Owen’s casual ‘claim to fame’

Love Island viewers were in hysterics after Gemma Owen casually dropped her “claim to fame” during the latest episode.

On Wednesday, we finally saw the 19-year-old reference her footballer father Michael Owen after weeks of anticipation.

While the girls were getting ready for the night ahead, bombshell Antigoni Buxton asked the dressage rider: “Excuse me if I’m being ignorant, but is your dad quite like very very well known?”

The question prompted Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu to ask, “Do you like David Beckham’s sons?” – referring to the famous footballers children Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17.

Gemma then casually announced, “Well, I went to school with his sons, yeah.”

The girls appeared impressed by her response, but dumped Islander Ikenna Ekwonna previously revealed that everyone found out who Gemma’s father was just a few days after they entered the villa.

Love Island fans were sent into hysterics after the 19-year-old’s revelation.

One Twitter user wrote, “LMAAAOOO GEMMA just casually saying she went to school with David Beckham’s kids😭😭,” while a second said, “Gemma happy as hell she finally got to talk about her dad and name dropped David Beckham and his sons too.”

A third fan joked, “She went to nursery with David beckham’s kids? Luca definitely obsessed with her cause he wants a meet and greet😂.”

Gemma happy as hell she finally got to talk about her dad and name dropped David Beckham and his sons too #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xU5RiYu4xy — Jø | Renaissance (@exosbiitch) June 30, 2022

LMAAAOOO GEMMA just casually saying she went to school with David Beckham’s kids 😭😭 #LoveIsland — syaf🚀 (@orchidsarctic) June 30, 2022

David Beckham’s Kids watching #LoveIsland when Gemma said she went nursery with them pic.twitter.com/9rYW4APOnm — Xi’an Loves (@XianLoves) June 30, 2022

“Do you like David Beckham’s sons?” Gemma: “Well I went to nursery with them so” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/F3waKFDy9o — Skyla (@iamamess_x) June 30, 2022

Gemma has been dying for people to ask her about her dad. Look how she was smiling when they mentioned David Beckham😭😭 #LoveIsland — AD (@aydrianv) June 30, 2022

GEMMA FINALLY GOT TO FLEX HER DAD AND DAVID BECKHAM ON TV SHE CAN BE HAPPY NOW😭 #LoveIsland — Benjamin Stacey🎆 (@Ben_FWRS) June 30, 2022

Gemma was mad excited to say she went nursery with David Beckham’s sons, showing bare teeth 😭 #loveIsland — Ess✨ (@eakiins) June 30, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.