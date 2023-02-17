Love Island viewers are convinced they’ve worked out who will win the show after spotting ‘clue’

Love Island viewers are convinced they’ve worked out who will win the show after spotting a “clue” during the explosive Casa Amor recoupling.

On Thursday night, fans witnessed the results of the infamous stint – which provided no shortage of drama.

The recoupling saw some couple’s reunite – including Casey O’Gorman and Claudia Fogarty; Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall; Jessie Wynter and Will Young; as well as Tom Clare and Samie Elishi.

However, some new couples were formed as Kai Fagan chose to recouple with Sanam Harrinanan; Olivia Hawkins decided to recouple with Maxwell Samuda; and Tanya Manhenga chose to recouple with Martin Akinoda, leaving Shaq Muhammad single.

Love Island fans are convinced that Ron and Lana will win the show after spotting a “clue” during the intense recoupling.

When Lana returned to the villa, Ron gushed: “I’m buzzing beyond words to be honest!”

Host Maya Jama responded: “Aw, cute.”

Fans have taken to Twitter to theorise that Lana and Ron’s recoupling had been given the “winners edit”.

One Twitter user wrote: “ITV giving Ron and Lana winners edit. It’s so see-through.”

A second simply penned: “Lana and Ron are winners.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

