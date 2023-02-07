Love Island viewers are all saying the same thing after the heart rate challenge.

On Tuesday night, the Islanders received another surprise text message inviting them to get dressed up and show off their sexiest moves.

The boys were first up, as they each performed a sultry dance routine for the girls.

The girls then showed off their moves, trying to raise the heart rates of as many boys as possible.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Ron Hall and Tanyel Revan paid particular attention to one another during the challenge.

Fans had already been convinced that there was something more to their “friendship” than they were letting on.

One Twitter user wrote: “Ron and Tanyel I’m not buying this ‘friendship’,” while a second said: “Tanyel trying to put this best friend act on with Ron. She ain’t fooling anyone.”

Ron and Tanyel I’m not buying this “friendship” #loveisland — ueds (@uedsx) February 7, 2023

Tanyel trying to put this best friend act on with Ron. She ain’t fooling anyone #loveisland — Roy Kent (@SLbvdshvh) February 7, 2023

Ron and tanyel dont act like best friends #loveisland — jade (@JessicaJadeEdx) February 7, 2023

Tanyel is in love with Ron #LoveIsland — Traveler-90 (@Sweetrk2020) February 7, 2023

There’s definitely a lot of chemistry with Ron and tanyel #loveisland the way she even said Ron your having it — Marie Anthony 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@mlawelshgirl) February 7, 2023

Lana might just have to accept that she’s the third in Tanyel and Ron’s relationship. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/aXEl81St81 — a⁷ | SEEING BEYONCÉ!!! (@444bangtan) February 7, 2023

Eventually it’s gonna be Ron and Tanyel, you can’t convince me otherwise #loveisland — J | (@LoveMeKnot__) February 7, 2023

convinced Tanyel got a little something towards Ron because how you telling your “best friend” that they’re gonna GET IT during a challenge 😂😂😂 she had no business going full swing with him #loveisland — R🥀 (@RXM4R4JU) February 7, 2023

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

