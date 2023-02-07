Ad
Love Island viewers are all saying the same thing after the heart rate challenge.

On Tuesday night, the Islanders received another surprise text message inviting them to get dressed up and show off their sexiest moves.

The boys were first up, as they each performed a sultry dance routine for the girls.

The girls then showed off their moves, trying to raise the heart rates of as many boys as possible.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Ron Hall and Tanyel Revan paid particular attention to one another during the challenge.

Fans had already been convinced that there was something more to their “friendship” than they were letting on.

One Twitter user wrote: “Ron and Tanyel I’m not buying this ‘friendship’,” while a second said: “Tanyel trying to put this best friend act on with Ron. She ain’t fooling anyone.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. 

