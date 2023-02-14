Ad
Love Island viewers are all saying the same thing about Jessie

From Lifted Entertainment
Casa Amor made its long-awaited return to our TV screens on Sunday night.

The girls snuck out of the villa and headed to Casa Amor, where they met six new boys – Martin, Ryan, Bayley, Maxwell, Kain and Frankie.

During the latest episode of the show, the boys back in the main villa were joined by six stunning new girls – Sammy, Lynda, Cynthia, Layla, Sanam and Lydia.

From Lifted Entertainment

The Casa Amor boys appear to be successfully turning the OG girls’ heads.

Australian bombshell Jessie has given her pals a number of pep talks, telling they they should “do what they want” while they’re away from their partners.

However, Jessie is remaining loyal to her beau Will Young.

Fans have taken to Twitter to compare Jessie to Love Island 2021 contestant Jake Cornish – who spurred the boys on to be disloyal, while he remained loyal to Liberty Poole.

From Lifted Entertainment

One Twitter user penned: “Honestly speaking… I really think Jessie will be this year’s Jake in Casa amor where she will encourage all the girls to explore and then she will sit back and play it safe strategically…” 

A second wrote: “Jessie letting the spirit of Jake Cornish possess her this year when she gets exposed for egging people on during movie night I’ll be laughing.” 

A third said: “Wonder if Jessie will give the casa amor guys a chance or if she’s just egging on the rest of the girls like Jake did with the boys before to try win 🫣,” and a fourth wrote: “Is Jessie the Jake of Casa??? Maybe she wants to be the only one reuniting with her original couple.” 

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

