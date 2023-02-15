Love Island viewers all have the same complaint as explosive Casa Amor recoupling looms

The explosive Casa Amor recoupling is right around the corner.

Last week, the OG girls snuck out of the villa and headed to Casa Amor, where they met six new boys – Martin, Ryan, Bayley, Maxwell, Kain and Frankie.

The boys back in the main villa were then joined by six stunning new girls – Sammy, Lynda, Cynthia, Layla, Sanam and Lydia.

In a teaser for tomorrow night’s episode, Maya Jama re-enters the villa ahead of the explosive recoupling – which will reportedly see nine Islanders dumped from the villa.

While Love Island fans are all excited for carnage to ensue, they all have the same complaint – that the infamous postcard hasn’t been sent.

One Twitter user penned: “Why did they get rid of the postcard 🙃,” while a second tweeted: “So no postcard???”

Why did they get rid of the postcard 🙃 #loveisland — Ellie (@elfryatt) February 15, 2023

Where is the postcard this is boringggggg #loveisland — – (@normanistand1) February 15, 2023

Your telling me we have robbed of the postcard again #loveisland — Kaylee ❤️💚💙💛 (@thegirlinblue20) February 15, 2023

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

