Love Island UK stars Tyrique Hyde and Lucinda Stafford RETURN for spin-off series

Love Island stars Tyrique Hyde and Lucinda Stafford have been announced to be returning to the franchise for the spin-off series Love Island Games.

The series sets out to bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second (or third) shot at love.

On Tuesday, Peacock announced the official lineup, including popular USA stars Kendall Washington, Andreina Santos, Andrea Carmona and Chris Seeley.

Among the lineup was iconic UK Islander Tyrique Hyde who appeared on the tenth season of the series.

During his season, he reached the final, placing third place with ex-girlfriend Ella Thomas.

Throughout their time on the show, the pair experienced several ups and downs, with Tyrique being painted as a villain in the show.

The couple continued their romance outside the villa, before briefly parted ways back in November 2023, before reconciling.

However, in February 2024, the pair reportedly split up for good.

Announcing the news that he would be returning to our screens, Tyrique wrote: “GOING TO FLY THE 🇬🇧 FLAG ACROSS THE MAP… THE BOYS BACK! LATAA”

Fellow Islanders backed the 26-year-old in the comments, with Dami Hope commenting: “It’s about to be the best season of games. I AM SAT!!!!!!!!!!”

Whitney Adebayo wrote: “Uhhhhh ooooo 👏🏾👏🏾😂😂😂,” while Zachariah Noble wrote: “My boy 🙌🔥”

Another UK Islander heading to Fiji for her third chance at love is Lucinda Stafford.

The 25-year-old first rose to fame as a bombshell during Love Island’s 2021 series and later appeared on the Australian version in 2022.

Announcing her return, Lucinda wrote: “he villa called… obviously I answered 💕📞 See you all very soon.”

The appearance comes after it was reported the bombshell QUIT and flew home to the UK before she even entered the All Stars villa earlier this year.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Lucinda was asked to come and do Love Island again and she was really ready to give it another go.”

“But she ended up being in holding for too long and wasn’t happy about it.”

“She decided it would be too late for her to go in and make a connection,it was a tough call but she decided to head home.”

“She thinks it’s for the best and this season just wasn’t for her.”