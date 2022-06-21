Love Island: Two contestants get DUMPED from the villa and one couple heads to the Hideaway

Two contestants will be dumped from the Love Island villa tonight as the result of the public vote is revealed.

The public were asked to vote for their favourite girl and favourite boy. Amber, Ekin-Su and Tasha received the fewest votes for the girls, while Andrew, Ikenna and Jay received the fewest votes for the boys. But only one girl and one boy will be packing their bags tonight.

A series of texts are then received by the other Islanders revealing which girl and which boy have received the fewest votes and will be leaving the Villa tonight. But which Islanders will be saying goodbye?

Also on tonight’s show, Danica is speaking with Davide in the garden and suggests that he ticks all the boxes.

Davide jokes: “I tick all the boxes but I’m still single!” and Danica says: “That’s what I’m here for, Davide. You never know. Give it a couple of days and you might show your romantic side.”

Davide notes: “You’re very confident.” Speaking in the Beach Hut, Danica says: “With Davide, I feel like he is opening up to me a little bit more, which I needed. I’m enjoying being a cheeky flirtatious minx to be honest!”

Will Davide start showing Danica his romantic side? Will the pair continue getting to know one another?

Dami and Indiyah have recently expressed interest in one another, romantically. Speaking in the garden, talk soon turns to whether the pair have been in love before.

Dami asks: “You’ve never been in love?” and Indiyah replies: “I feel I’ve had loads of love for someone but I don’t think I was ‘in love’.”

Dami then says: “What would it take for you to be in love?” and Indiyah says: “A lot of contributing factors. I feel like if I’m with somebody and there is that slight feeling my head could be turned or I could have eyes for somebody else then that goes to show that I’m not in love.”

Is Dami hoping to win Indiyah’s heart?

As night falls the Islanders gather around the fire pit for a saucy game of truth or dare. The Islanders will pop balloons between each other’s bodies revealing a truth or dare.

This sees an Islander dared to give a lap dance and kiss the Islander of their choice as well as make admissions of which Islander gives them the ick. It also sees one asked who they think will be the next Islander to be dumped and who they think fancies them.

What revelations will be uncovered in tonight’s game? And what awkward conversations could it lead to..?

Following the truth or dare game, Danica receives a text which reads: “Islanders, the Hideaway is open tonight! Please choose a lucky couple to spend the night alone. #SexySleepover #MidnightSnack”

The Islanders decide who they think should spend the night in the Hideaway.

Will it be a unanimous decision? Which lucky couple will get some alone time tonight?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

